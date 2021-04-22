AT&T Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 620,989 call options on the company. This is an increase of 190% compared to the typical daily volume of 214,134 call options.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

NYSE T traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,900,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,781,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $224.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

