AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T stock opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

