Atlantic Securities Begins Coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.60.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $117.40 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.68 and its 200 day moving average is $110.80. The stock has a market cap of $608.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,151,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,499,000 after buying an additional 676,689 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

