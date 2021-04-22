AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,581,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $53.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

