Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Assicurazioni Generali to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

