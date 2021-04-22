AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AssetMark Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

AMK stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1,107.45 and a beta of 1.23.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $110.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.82 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. Equities analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 22,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $526,143.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 328,703 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,030.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $239,739.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,363.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,641. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,599,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,918,000 after buying an additional 792,517 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth about $10,074,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,789,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 222,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 68,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

