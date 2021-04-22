ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

ASML stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $656.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,725. The company has a market cap of $275.45 billion, a PE ratio of 73.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a 12 month low of $275.96 and a 12 month high of $655.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $589.25 and its 200-day moving average is $503.14.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.8864 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.80.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

