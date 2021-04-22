ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.
ASML stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $656.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,725. The company has a market cap of $275.45 billion, a PE ratio of 73.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a 12 month low of $275.96 and a 12 month high of $655.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $589.25 and its 200-day moving average is $503.14.
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.8864 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.
ASML Company Profile
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.
