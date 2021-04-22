ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €630.00 by Berenberg Bank

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €630.00 ($741.18) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) target price on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €525.00 ($617.65) target price on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) target price on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €526.70 ($619.65).

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.