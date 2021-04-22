Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Hits New 52-Week High at $4,727.00

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,727 ($61.76) and last traded at GBX 4,680 ($61.14), with a volume of 945598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,650 ($60.75).

AHT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ashtead Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,010 ($39.33).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,341.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,633.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of £21.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

