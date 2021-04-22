Ascential (LON:ASCL) Sets New 12-Month High at $440.00

Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 440 ($5.75) and last traded at GBX 342.42 ($4.47), with a volume of 1264136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340 ($4.44).

ASCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 354 ($4.63).

Get Ascential alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 355.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 349.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.01.

In related news, insider Suzanne Claire Baxter acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 365 ($4.77) per share, for a total transaction of £18,250 ($23,843.74).

About Ascential (LON:ASCL)

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.