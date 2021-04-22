Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Hits New 52-Week High at $118.33

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.33 and last traded at $116.81, with a volume of 6646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.09.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 57,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $6,046,199.76. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $302,814.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,809,208.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 16,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 187,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,765,000 after purchasing an additional 88,905 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,149,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,020,000 after acquiring an additional 582,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

