Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Makes New $200,000 Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,601 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $78.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

