Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Makes New $200,000 Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,601 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.
NYSE RTX opened at $78.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
