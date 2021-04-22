Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. reduced its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the quarter. The Western Union makes up about 0.4% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 99,644 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 315,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 179,914 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,024,000 after purchasing an additional 708,810 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 6.2% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

In other The Western Union news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WU opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $26.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.34%.

WU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.97.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

