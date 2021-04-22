Arlington Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,411 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,452.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,614,000 after buying an additional 1,049,354 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 109.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.1% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.26.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $61.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.81. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 72.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.