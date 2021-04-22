Arlington Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Methode Electronics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $231,086,000 after buying an additional 602,926 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $19,285,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 756,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 197,685 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 122,013 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI stock opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.72 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $86,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 459,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,888,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren Dawson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $383,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,777 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

