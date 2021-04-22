Arlington Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 397.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 435.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSCO opened at $180.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.56 and a 200 day moving average of $152.52. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $92.63 and a fifty-two week high of $185.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.56.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

