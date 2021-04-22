Arlington Partners LLC Makes New $78,000 Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,616 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $230,118,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 814.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $115,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,713 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 550.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,319,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $62,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,156 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $46,387,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,524,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.54.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

