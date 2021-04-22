Arlington Partners LLC Invests $80,000 in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBRA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

