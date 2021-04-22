Arlington Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 320.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,984,000 after buying an additional 558,221 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,377,000 after purchasing an additional 303,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 185.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 293,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,262,000 after purchasing an additional 190,773 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $154.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $290,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,949,004.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total value of $726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,765,092.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,228 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,973 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

