Argus Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $132.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price boosted by Argus from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Starbucks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.92.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $116.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.80. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $137.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after buying an additional 230,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

