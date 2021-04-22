Argus Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $132.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price boosted by Argus from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Starbucks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.92.
NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $116.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.80. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $137.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.
In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after buying an additional 230,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Further Reading: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.