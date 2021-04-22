Argus Increases BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $915.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Argus from $845.00 to $915.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

BLK stock opened at $811.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $753.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $706.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $451.35 and a 1 year high of $827.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,743 shares of company stock worth $31,379,157. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

