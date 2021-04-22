Argus Increases BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $915.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Argus from $845.00 to $915.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.
BLK stock opened at $811.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $753.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $706.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $451.35 and a 1 year high of $827.84.
In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,743 shares of company stock worth $31,379,157. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
