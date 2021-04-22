Arcadis NV (ARCAY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.61 on June 1st

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.614 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Arcadis’s previous annual dividend of $0.45.

ARCAY stock opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Arcadis has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $41.33.

Arcadis Company Profile

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through Europe & Middle East, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL segments. It offers design, consultancy, engineering, project, and management services for various sectors. The company provides architectural design, landscape architecture, and performance driven architecture services; business advisory services for asset strategy and performance, business transformation and resiliency, investment and finance, and technology and information; and construction management and site supervision, cost management, program management, and project management services.

