Arcadis NV (ARCAY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.61 on June 1st

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.614 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Arcadis’s previous annual dividend of $0.45.
ARCAY stock opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Arcadis has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $41.33.
Arcadis Company Profile
