Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Get Aramark alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Aramark from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $39.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Aramark has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average of $36.01.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

In other news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 125,003 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 168.7% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 129,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 81,285 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Aramark by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Aramark by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 312,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.