Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) by 179.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,811 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Aprea Therapeutics were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 340,080 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 517,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 226,696 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $906,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 362,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 128,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $96.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.10. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $41.12.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APRE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

