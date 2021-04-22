Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 607 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 82,634 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,820 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,781 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $122.60 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.