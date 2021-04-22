Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 5,976 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

SCHH stock opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.47. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $43.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.