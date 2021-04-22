Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 403 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,325.36.

SHOP stock opened at $1,142.06 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $595.03 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a PE ratio of 727.43, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,149.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,136.73.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

