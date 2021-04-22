Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) traded up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.84. 55,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 63,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Appili Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 13.74, a current ratio of 13.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $53.08 million and a PE ratio of -6.50.

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

