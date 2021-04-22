Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960,011 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Appian were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Appian by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,622,000 after purchasing an additional 242,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Appian by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,846,000 after purchasing an additional 169,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Appian by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,613 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth about $77,122,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Appian by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total transaction of $53,365,699.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,174 shares of company stock valued at $58,006,631. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $124.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.98 and a beta of 2.00. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

