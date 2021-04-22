Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,100 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,776,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth about $12,346,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.
AIV stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.94.
About Apartment Investment and Management
Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.
See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.