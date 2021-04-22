Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,100 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,776,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth about $12,346,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

In related news, Director Terry Considine purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $564,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $75,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at $234,669.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 410,000 shares of company stock worth $2,343,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

AIV stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.94.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

