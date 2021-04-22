APA (NASDAQ:APA) Upgraded by Susquehanna to Positive

Susquehanna upgraded shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on APA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised APA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a market perform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist downgraded APA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on APA in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.66.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $17.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 4.87. APA has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that APA will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,961,000 after purchasing an additional 61,887 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in APA by 1,871.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in APA by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,472 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,021,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 118,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,859,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,386,000 after acquiring an additional 312,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

