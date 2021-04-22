Anyswap (ANY) Trading Down 28.6% Over Last 7 Days

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for about $2.31 or 0.00004380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $43.12 million and approximately $490,898.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00062525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.23 or 0.00276823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $545.34 or 0.01032365 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00024087 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.30 or 0.00646104 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,712.36 or 0.99788061 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

