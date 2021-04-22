Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ANTM stock traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $379.76. The company had a trading volume of 64,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.35. The company has a market capitalization of $93.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $386.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.25%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.39.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

