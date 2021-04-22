Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.25 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Annaly announced an agreement with Slate Asset Management L.P. in March to sell its commercial real estate business in a transaction valued at $2.33 billion. This will reduce the company’s exposure to the commercial real estate sector, and aid to refocus capital in the residential mortgage finance market. Also, its investment strategy, which is driven by a prudent selection of assets and effective capital allocation in Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBSs) and credit-focused asset classes, will likely enhance its returns. However, its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Declining average yield on interest-earning assets is denting its interest income. Also, low mortgage rates are driving refinance demand and elevating the prepayment trends. This is persistently affecting asset and reinvestment yields for Annaly.”

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NLY opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 67,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 18,593 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 131,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 70,838 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5,261.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 116,916 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.