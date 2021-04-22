Andrew Jonathan Stone Sells 6,285 Shares of Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) Stock

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 6,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,795 ($23.45), for a total transaction of £112,815.75 ($147,394.50).

Andrew Jonathan Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 25,000 shares of Gamma Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,759 ($22.98), for a total transaction of £439,750 ($574,536.19).

On Friday, April 9th, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 73,000 shares of Gamma Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,780 ($23.26), for a total transaction of £1,299,400 ($1,697,674.42).

GAMA opened at GBX 1,780 ($23.26) on Thursday. Gamma Communications plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 603 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,287 ($29.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,664.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,633.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. This is a positive change from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $3.90. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Gamma Communications’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for business in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

