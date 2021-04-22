Andesa Financial Management Inc. Trims Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 46.0% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period.

ARKK traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.92. 535,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,780,159. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.55. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.30 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

