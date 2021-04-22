Andesa Financial Management Inc. Increases Holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 91.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 10.0% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 2.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 5.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 715,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,734,000 after acquiring an additional 38,841 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 10.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 118,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded J2 Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. J2 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.15.

Shares of JCOM traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.83. 14,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,445. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.66. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. Research analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

