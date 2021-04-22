Andesa Financial Management Inc. Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.76. 258,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,626,777. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $235.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

