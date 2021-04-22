Andesa Financial Management Inc. Buys 420 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Accenture by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,925.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Insiders have sold 44,558 shares of company stock valued at $11,992,586 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.35 on Thursday, hitting $293.07. 21,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,397. Accenture plc has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $291.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.84. The company has a market capitalization of $186.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.