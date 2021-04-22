Andesa Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Unilever by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 59.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UL. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE:UL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,123. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.29. The company has a market capitalization of $150.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.5139 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

