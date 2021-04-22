Anchor Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $285.21 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $5.18 or 0.00009430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $285.21 million and $5.32 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00024722 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $848.56 or 0.01545801 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,094,534 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

