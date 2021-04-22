Analyzing Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO) & Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) and Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Penn Virginia and Columbine Valley Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn Virginia $471.22 million 0.41 $70.59 million $8.97 1.40 Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Penn Virginia has higher revenue and earnings than Columbine Valley Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Penn Virginia and Columbine Valley Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn Virginia -52.13% 19.99% 8.61% Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Penn Virginia and Columbine Valley Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn Virginia 0 1 2 0 2.67 Columbine Valley Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Penn Virginia presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.66%. Given Penn Virginia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Penn Virginia is more favorable than Columbine Valley Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Penn Virginia has a beta of 3.64, indicating that its stock price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbine Valley Resources has a beta of 5.46, indicating that its stock price is 446% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.4% of Penn Virginia shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Penn Virginia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Columbine Valley Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Penn Virginia beats Columbine Valley Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests. Penn Virginia Corporation was incorporated in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Columbine Valley Resources Company Profile

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

