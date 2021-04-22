Analyzing Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) and Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY)

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vonovia and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonovia 86.01% 13.28% 4.99% Blue Ridge Real Estate -36.09% -10.37% -8.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vonovia and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonovia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Vonovia has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vonovia and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonovia $3.26 billion 11.89 $1.28 billion $1.20 28.55 Blue Ridge Real Estate $4.99 million 4.34 -$740,000.00 N/A N/A

Vonovia has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Summary

Vonovia beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services. It also engages in the sale of individual condominiums and single-family houses; and project development activities. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 415,688 residential units; 139,429 garages and parking spaces; and 6,564 commercial units, as well as managed 74,021 residential units for other owners in Germany, Austria, and Sweden. The company was formerly known as Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE and changed its name to Vonovia SE in August 2015. Vonovia SE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake Â- Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2019, it owned 9,689 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

