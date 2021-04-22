Analyzing Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) and Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) and Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Arbutus Biopharma and Arcus Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbutus Biopharma 0 2 5 0 2.71 Arcus Biosciences 0 0 9 0 3.00

Arbutus Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 107.34%. Arcus Biosciences has a consensus price target of $51.50, suggesting a potential upside of 51.69%. Given Arbutus Biopharma’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arbutus Biopharma is more favorable than Arcus Biosciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arbutus Biopharma and Arcus Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma $6.01 million 50.25 -$153.72 million ($1.62) -1.94 Arcus Biosciences $15.00 million 160.42 -$84.71 million ($1.93) -17.59

Arcus Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Arbutus Biopharma. Arcus Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arbutus Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.4% of Arbutus Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of Arcus Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Arbutus Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Arcus Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arbutus Biopharma and Arcus Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma -1,163.48% N/A -59.66% Arcus Biosciences -112.63% -27.43% -20.96%

Risk and Volatility

Arbutus Biopharma has a beta of 3.15, meaning that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcus Biosciences has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences beats Arbutus Biopharma on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication. The company's research and development programs include HBV RNA destabilizers, an orally active agent to destabilize HBV RNA, which leads to RNA degradation and to reduction in HBV proteins; oral PD-L1 inhibitor to enable reawakening patients' HBV-specific immune response; and small molecule antiviral medicines to treat coronaviruses, including COVID-19. It has strategic alliance, licensing, and research collaboration agreements with Marqibo; Gritstone Oncology, Inc.; and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Acuitas Therapeutics, Inc. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Warminster, Pennsylvania.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy. The company is also developing Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of first-line metastatic non-small cell lung cancer in combination with Zimberelimab; and AB680, small-molecule CD73 inhibitor is in a Phase 1/1b study for the treatment of first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer. It has a clinical development collaboration agreement with Strata Oncology, Inc. to evaluate Zimberelimab; a collaboration with AstraZeneca to evaluate domvanalimab, its investigational anti-TIGIT antibody, in combination with Imfinzi (durvalumab) in a registrational Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with unresectable Stage III non-small cell lung cancer; and license agreements with Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Abmuno Therapeutics LLC, and WuXi Biologics to develop anti-CD39 antibody for the treatment of cancer. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

