Analysts Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Target Price at $167.83

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.83.

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $30,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,874. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.02. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,104.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $108.78 and a 1-year high of $177.45.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

