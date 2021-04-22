Analysts Set Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target at $61.80

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCKT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.53. 5,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,187. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.56). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

