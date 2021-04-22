Analysts Set HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) PT at $24.37

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.37.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $413,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,978 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $64,139,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $152,677,000 after buying an additional 1,311,573 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 9,229.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,207,665 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,934,000 after buying an additional 1,194,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.25. 100,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,969,016. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that HP will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

