Analysts Set Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Target Price at $7.64

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENDP. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Endo International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Endo International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $5.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.27. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $760.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,104 shares in the company, valued at $839,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Endo International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Endo International by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Endo International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

