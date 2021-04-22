Analysts Set Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) PT at $17.50

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLNE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Clean Energy Fuels stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.47. 187,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,035,831. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63.

In other news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $57,672.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 657,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,147,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $152,710.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,082 shares of company stock worth $414,001 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

