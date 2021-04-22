Analysts Set Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target at $92.32

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.32.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHWY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cfra began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:CHWY traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,738. Chewy has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day moving average of $85.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.60 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $1,084,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,240,680 shares of company stock valued at $509,718,438 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Chewy by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

